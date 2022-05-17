Prez Kovind Inaugurates India-Jamaica Friendship Garden, 'Dr Ambedkar Avenue' In Kingston

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on his maiden state visit to Jamaica, inaugurated a road named after the architect of the Indian Constitution, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar called ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Avenue’ in Downtown Kingston, Kingston on Monday. During the inauguration ceremony, the President had said, “Icons like Dr BR Ambedkar and Marcus Garvey (Jamaica’s national hero) cannot be limited to just one nation or community. Their message of equality for all and their appeal to end all forms of discrimination has universal resonance. Dr Ambedkar’s message is relevant to Indians, Jamaicans and the world.”

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated Dr Ambedkar Avenue in downtown Kingston in honour of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/RwIq4s3dc7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2022

The President inaugurated the road following a meeting with Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen at King’s House in Kingston as part of his visit and discussed bilateral cooperation regarding IT and related services, medical, sports, education, tourism and hospitality.

President Ram Nath Kovind met Sir Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica. They discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of IT and related services, medical and pharma sector, sports and education, tourism and hospitality industry and development partnership. 🇮🇳🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/z3SsNTCjv9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2022

The President is on a four-day visit to the Caribbean nation and arrived in Kingston on Sunday along with his wife Savita Kovind. It is to note here that this is the first time that any Indian President visited a Caribbean nation.

Just the first day of President Kovind’s visit has appeared to be jam-packed with meetings and events. Prior to the inauguration of the ‘Dr Ambedkar Avenue’ and meeting with Allen, President even laid a wreath at the shrine of Marcus Garvey, who is the national hero of Jamaica. He is in Jamaica during the first leg of his two-nation visit. He will be in the country until May 18 before leaving for St Vincent and Grenadines.

President Ram Nath Kovind laid a wreath at Marcus Garvey Shrine in Kingston, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/5GvWveNK8Z — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2022

Kovind met with Jamaican Opposition leader Golding

Most recently, Kovind met with Jamaican Leader of Opposition Mark Golding at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston on Monday. Additionally, the President also met with the Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna at the meeting venue in Kingston.

Mr. Mark Golding, Leader of Opposition of Jamaica, called on President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/xUP5KQwB2l — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2022

Upon his arrival in the Caribbean nation at the Norman Manley International Airport, the President was accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honor and a 21-gun-salute. He has already met with Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica. According to the official tweet by the President, both leaders “discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in trade and investment, service, health, railway and transport services and sports.”

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Kingston on his state visit to Jamaica. He is the first President of India to visit Jamaica. Sir Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica and PM Andrew Holness received President Kovind at the airport. pic.twitter.com/5EKNRmJ5f3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica. They discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in trade and investment, service, health, railway and transport services and sports. 🇮🇳🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/wluNy3u4F0 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2022

Image: @rashtrapatibhvn