Prez Murmu Joins Celebrations Marking 150th Anniversary Of Arrival Of Indians In Suriname

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to pay tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Suriname on Tuesday, June 6, accompanied by Surinamese President Chan Santokhi. The President will also attend cultural programs to mark 150 years of the arrival of Indians to Suriname.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA listed various MoUs signed between President Droupadi Murmu and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi at Presidential Palace in Paramaribo and announcements made by President Droupadi Murmu to strengthen India-Suriname relations

"President Droupadi Murmu would pay respect at the statue of Mahatma Gandhiji, along with President Santokhi," said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Later in the evening, the two presidents will witness a cultural procession to mark the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians. And that would be followed by another cultural programme in which both presidents would be participating," Saurabh Kumar added.

Regarding the discussions, he said, "The discussions were very good. President Santokhi, on several occasions during the conversations, used Hindi words, Hindi forms of greeting to the Rashtrapati and referred to her as his sister." "The same sentiment and warmth were reciprocated by President Murmu," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu thanked Surinamese President Santokhi for all the hospitality and warmth which she had received, he informed.

"And President Santokhi on several occasions made a reference to his visit to Indore and how well he was treated out there and specifically said that his respects and told President to pay his regards to Prime Minister Modi," Saurabh Kumar added.

President Murmu is also going to launch six quick impact projects. An additional one focusing on the promotion of women's entrepreneurship by supporting rice cultivation was added later.

MEA secretary also said that an Indian delegation is to visit Suriname to discuss cooperation in the area of defence and capacity building of Suriname Armed Forces.

He also emphasized, "India's contribution to the development of small and medium-scale enterprise enterprises in Suriname through the supply of machinery from India as a grant towards some selected specific projects". Several Memorandum of Understanding MoUs were also signed during the visit.

The first MoU related to pharmaceuticals, and drug regulators for cooperation in the field of medical product regulation, exchange of good practices and capacity building.

Another MoU related to the pharmaceutical sector was signed. The recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia by the Suriname side is expected to facilitate the sale of pharma products manufactured by India in Suriname as per Indian pharmacopoeia standards.

A joint work plan in agriculture and allied sectors for the period 2023 to 27 under an existing MoU was also signed and exchanged. The buyer's credit which India had extended to Suriname has also been restructured.

"In a small ceremony following the talks, President Santokhi presented President Murmu with commemorative first day cover for stamps marking the 150th year of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, MEA Secretary (East) informed during the press conference.

President Murmu on her part handed over to President Santokhi a consignment of essential medicines for supplementing Suriname's flood relief efforts. It was a symbolic handing over and the actual consignment is on its way, he added.

President Murmu and President Santokhi after the signing ceremony participated in various programmes. They witnessed the traditional enactment which was reminiscent of the arrival of the first Indians to Suriname on board the vessel Lalaruk at Marine Trap, Saurab Kumar informed. Both leaders inaugurated a simulated village modelled on the original habitat of the Indians who had come to Suriname and it was a display of their lifestyle and the adversarial circumstances in which they lived and gradually made their way in this country.

After that, both the leaders garlanded the statues of Baba and Mai which symbolises the arrival of the first Indian men and women in Suriname. And they also planted an Indian sandalwood sapling brought by President Murmu from India to commemorate this special occasion.

Later, President Santokhi hosted a banquet in honour of President Murmu. "Before the banquet, President Santokhi, in an elegant ceremony, decorated President Murmu with the highest civilian honour of Suriname Grand Order of the Yellow Star," Kumar said during the press conference.

President Murmu is the fourth recipient of this honour and the first Indian to be conferred this award. This honour exemplifies the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries and the immense goodwill that our peoples hold for each other.

"Receiving this decoration during the historic commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Indian arrival in Suriname makes it more special. If this honour serves as a beacon of empowerment and encouragement for women in both our countries, then it becomes even more meaningful," President Droupadi Murmu said. She also highlighted the achievement as a testimony to all women, particularly those from underprivileged sections of society