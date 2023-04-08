Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Military Action After Terror Attack In Tel Aviv

In reaction to a suspected terrorist incident that left at least five tourists injured and one dead in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, the Israeli military has been called into action. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has been ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deploy extra units to combat the car-ramming incident and a second deadly shooting that occurred earlier in the day. According to Newsweek, he has also instructed Israeli police to activate reservists Border Police units.

The Times of Israel noted on Friday that a person was killed and at least five others were hurt in a car-ramming incident on Kaufmann Street, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. Italian nationality has been revealed for the deceased. The visitors who were hurt have been transferred to Holon's Wolfson Hospital and Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

"The police officer and the inspectors neutralized the terrorist," said Israel Police

The police have stated that after ramming into the visitors, the perpetrator tried to look to obtain a weapon in his vehicle and was shot and killed by policemen. Israel Police in a tweet said, "The police officer approached the car together with the Tel Aviv municipality inspectors and noticed that the driver was trying to reach for a weapon he had in his possession. The police officer and the inspectors neutralized the terrorist."

The incident occurs barely hours after another shooting incident near the Hamra Junction, where two British-Israeli siblings were fatally wounded and their mother was seriously injured in the northern part of the Jordan Valley. They were in a vehicle when it was shot at and then crashed. The alleged terrorists escaped the scene, and authorities are still looking for them. This shooting took place during a stressful and bloody week for Israel and Palestine, as reported by Newsweek.

Israel Police raided Al-Aqsa mosque twice in a week

After Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa mosque, a landmark significant to both Islam and Judaism, twice this week and detained hundreds of Palestinians while they were praying for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, tensions and hostilities in the area grew. This year, Ramadan falls on the same day as the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The strikes have provoked retaliatory rocket fire from terrorists in Gaza in addition to receiving condemnation from the Arab and Muslim worlds. The largest firefight has taken place between Israel and Lebanon since the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah rebels. Israeli aircrafts conducted airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip earlier in the day in response to the rising tensions in the region, before the car-ramming attack and shooting.