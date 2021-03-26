Prince Albert Of Monaco Calls Harry, Meghan Interview 'public Display Of Dissatisfaction'

Prince Albert II of Monaco recently weighed in on the controversial interview that Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey. In an interview with BBC, Prince Albert said that he found the couple’s “public display of dissatisfaction” "inappropriate". He believed that Prince Harry and Meghan should have spoken “within the intimate quarters of the family” and further added that it doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that.

Prince Albert acknowledged the “pressure” the couple were under but he also said that the interview bothered him a little bit. He said that he can understand where Prince Harry and Meghan were coming from, however, he added that he thinks it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions. As for the Duke of Sussex, Prince Albert said that he wishes him the best in his life outside of the royal family. He said that it is a difficult world out there and he hopes that Prince Harry can have the judgement and wisdom to make the right choices.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s interview

During the Oprah interview, two of the most significant allegations Meghan made concerned the palace’s alleged indifference to her mental health struggles as well as her claim that unnamed palace officials expressed “concern” over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be while she was pregnant. In the interview, Meghan, however, had refrained from naming the specific royal who had hurled racial slurs against her son alleging that it will be 'too damaging' for that person.

Meanwhile, Oprah and Meghan were even joined by Prince Harry, where they spoke about moving to the US and what they have decided for their future plans. The Duke of Sussex revealed that his father Prince Charles had “literally” cut him off, and "stopped answering [his] calls”. Harry even added that upon a number of occasions he and the Queen had the ‘awkward’ conversation about how the couple could not be invited to the Sandringham House, a villa of Queen’s, not citing the reasons. He speculated that his grandmother's advisers instigated her against his wife and offered bad advice.

However, in a statement, Buckingham Palace insisted that it took the couple’s claims “very seriously” and further pointedly added that “recollections may vary”, suggesting some allegations are disputed. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members," the statement said.

(Image: AP)



