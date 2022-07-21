Prince Charles Won't Be Probed For 'accepting' Bag Full Of Cash From Qatar Ex-PM

No investigation will not be launched into the alleged cash donations worth €1million that was accepted by UK's Prince Charles’s charity named Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF), the investigative committee probing the matter said in a statement on July 20. Britain’s Prince Charles was accused of allegedly accepting a carrier bag “full of cash” which the charity stated was a donation from the former prime minister of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

UK’s Prince was handed three bundles of cash given as charitable donations amounting to a whopping €3 million between years 2011 and 2015, the investigative report published by UK's The Sunday Times newspaper had claimed.

All cash deposited to Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF)

Prince Charles had agreed to accepting cash from his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Hamad, 62, which he had allegedly "stuffed" in his carrier bags from Fortnum & Mason, a luxury food store. All of the mentioned cash was later deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF). The Human rights activists had widely condemned Prince Charles for his scheduled visit to Bahrain between 2011 and 2015 as he was riled up in the controversy. Although, a statement released by Clarence House claimed that Charles' official visit to Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates was in fact made on behalf of the British Government “help strengthen the United Kingdom’s warm bilateral relations." Human Rights Watch had slammed the visit as "extremely disappointing".

As the investigative committee assessed the matter, a Charity Commission spokeswoman told British broadcaster BBC, that the information provided was thoroughly looked at by the charity and "we have determined there is no further regulatory role for the commission." Separately, the charity watchdog cleared Prince Charles, saying that it has "no concerns" about the governance of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation. "It is disappointing that over 40 years of our charitable grants, totalling over £70m to various good causes, should be overshadowed by unfounded suggestions of improper management," meanwhile Sir Ian Cheshire, chair of the charity stressed.

Clarence House had also released a statement clarifying that the Charitable donations received from Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were “passed immediately to one of the prince's charities.” The firm added that it carried out the appropriate governance and procedures and that nothing illegal was done.