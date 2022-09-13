Prince Harry, Meghan's Affectionate Moment With Dog At Windsor Strikes Chord With Netizens

Dogs as pets have special history attached to the Royal Family with the late Queen Elizabeth II's obsession with a particular dog breed being brought to light after her demise. Now, a picture of Prince Harry petting a dog has caught the attention of social media users. A heartwarming picture of the Duke of Sussex sharing a moment of mourning with a loving dog during a walkabout in Windsor has left social media users in awe of him.

The royal couples, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrived as a surprise to thank mourners who had gathered outside and shared handshakes, hugs, smiles, and tears. However, it wasn't just the people in attendance, some even got their dogs along.

Prince Harry's affection for dog leaves netizens in awe

As the four members of the Royal Family stepped out to greet the public, one endearing moment caught the attention of all present. Prince Harry seemed enthusiastic about meeting one attendee in particular - a golden labrador named Louis. The royal was clicked crouching down, giving the well-behaved pooch some ear scratches.

When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen #QueenElizabeth #HarryandMeghan #Windsor pic.twitter.com/OLkhW6gcaU — Sarah Gracie (@SarahGracie) September 10, 2022

Other than Prince Harry, his wife, and Suits alum Meghan was also spotted showing her affection towards the animal while caressing its back. Louis belongs to Sarah Gracie, who also uploaded photographs of the Prince and her pup on her Twitter account. While sharing the images, she wrote, "When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen."

Meanwhile, last month, the couple reportedly adopted a seven-year-old dog named Mamma Mia, who was one of the beagles that had been rescued from a research plant in the United States. The Duke and Duchess also have three other dogs - a beagle, a Labrador-German shepherd mix, and a black Labrador.

Apart from the Royal Couple, the late monarch favoured horses, of which she owned more than 100, but the UK queen's best friend may have been her corgis. According to Queen Elizabeth II, corgi dogs were the most loyal of all the monarch's servants, providing domestic companionship for nearly a century in the public glare. For those unknown, according to various media reports, the UK queen stopped raising corgis in her 90s as she did not want to leave them orphaned after her death.