As Britain bids goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte was seen taking care of the royal protocol. A video has surfaced on the internet which shows Princess Charlotte giving instructions her brother, Prince George as they waited for the procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II. The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen giving instructions to Prince George during Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.

In the video, the siblings were seen exchanging words as they waited for the procession carrying Queen's casket to pass. Princess Charlotte appeared to tell Prince George that "you need to bow" as the Queen's coffin went past. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 14,000 views on Twitter. During the funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seated along with their parents, Prince and Princess of Wales.

“You need to bow.” TELL HIM QUEEN CHARLOTTE pic.twitter.com/iKheOlZOeV — London 2012 (@justsomegymfan) September 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September. The funeral was attended by world leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as foreign royal families. The Queen’s funeral wreath featured flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of royal residences at King Charles' request. The State Funeral Service was conducted by the Dean of Westminster and The Sermon and the Commendation were given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, according to the statement released by Buckingham Palace. At the end of the Service, Queen's coffin was taken to Wellington Arch.

At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences. pic.twitter.com/5RteIWahuW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

King Charles III and other members of the royal family followed The Queen’s Coffin in procession. After the Queen's coffin reached Windsor, the state hearse joined a procession formed up on Albert Road and made way to St George's Chapel. The Queen’s Coffin was borne in procession into the Chapel. The Committal Service began at 4 pm (local time) (8:30 pm IST) and the service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor. The Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre were removed from Queen’s Coffin and kept on the altar before the final hymn. The Dean of Windsor said a Psalm and the Commendation as the Queen's coffin was lowered into the Royal vault, as per the statement. Queen Elizabeth's piper played a Lament and The Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the blessing. The National Anthem was sung as the service concluded in the chapel. A private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel and Queen's coffin was buried with her husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin makes its final journey down the Long Walk to Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel. pic.twitter.com/vqczfMENlM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@justsomegymfan