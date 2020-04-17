Princess Sofia Of Sweden Joins Hospital's Care Unit Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Princess of Sweden, Sofia Kristina Hellqvist has joined the health care services and be among the frontline fighters of the pandemic in the country. The Duchess of Värmland had to complete a three-day training course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm and is now eligible to assist the medical practitioners at the Sophiahemmet hospital. A member of the Swedish royal family joining the hospital staff came while the country has confirmed 12,540 cases of coronavirus with at least 1,333 fatalities.

With global infections of COVID-19 being more than 2.1 million, hospitals around the world have been overburdened and understaffed including the ones in Sweden. While declaring that she will be contributing to the fight against the pandemic, Princess of Sweden posted an image of her uniform on official Instagram account with the caption describing how she got the “opportunity to help in the difficult times” and even called it “extremely rewarding”. Ever since then, Princess Sophia has been widely applauded on social media with most people calling her a "hero".

The caption said, “Within the framework of the “emergency response”, I am now placed in one of the hospital's care units where, together with other newly trained colleagues, I support and relieve the care staff with various tasks, including care of patients and cleaning.”

It added, “I have previously been involved in the Sophia home business. To have the opportunity to help in this difficult time is extremely rewarding. Thanks.”

Coronavirus outbreak in Sweden

Despite rising infections and fatalities, Sweden continues to stick to what the country's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, called a ‘low scale’ approach to tackle coronavirus. Tegnell, who is the top strategist against COVID-19 in Sweden reportedly said that his nation's approach was "more sustainable over a long period of time." Earlier this week, the Swedish government had banned the gathering including more than 50 people, closed schools and universities and urged people over 70 years of age or those at ‘greater risk’ to self-quarantine. However, the new ‘softer approach’ allowed primary schools, restaurants, eating joints and most businesses to function normally.

