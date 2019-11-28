The Debate
Prisoner Gives 5-star Review To Colombo Police Station, Says 'nice Experience'

Rest of the World News

A Twitter user recently shared a screenshot of a review of a police station in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Google Maps after which took the internet by storm.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prisoner

In a bizarre incident, a police station in Colombo, Sri Lanka received five-star reviews on Google Maps. A Twitter user shared the screenshot of the review and netizens couldn't keep calm. A person by the name Wijesekara Pathurjan shared the review of Kollupitiya Police Station in which he explained his treatment inside the jail. The picture of the review posted with a quirky caption has gone viral on various social media platforms and has already received thousands of likes and comments. The post has also been retweeted 1,100 times. 

The review read, “Got arrested for not carrying my identity card, treated me very well. Cells are spacious and clean. Food was ok but rice for 3 times is a bit boring. The handcuff was a bit corroded but it's ok it does the job right. The officers are friendly. Overall it was a nice experience”. 

Netizens respond with hilarious comments

Chennai police station review

In a similar incident, a review of a police station in Tamil Nadu went viral on social media. A man posted a review of the Thirumullaivoyal T10 Police Station in Chennai on Google Maps in which he described the experience of his stay there. He wrote, “The station is clean and is located on the main road. Staff members are very kind and I did not face any harassment from them.” 

