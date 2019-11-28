Prisoner Gives 5-star Review To Colombo Police Station, Says 'nice Experience'

In a bizarre incident, a police station in Colombo, Sri Lanka received five-star reviews on Google Maps. A Twitter user shared the screenshot of the review and netizens couldn't keep calm. A person by the name Wijesekara Pathurjan shared the review of Kollupitiya Police Station in which he explained his treatment inside the jail. The picture of the review posted with a quirky caption has gone viral on various social media platforms and has already received thousands of likes and comments. The post has also been retweeted 1,100 times.

The review read, “Got arrested for not carrying my identity card, treated me very well. Cells are spacious and clean. Food was ok but rice for 3 times is a bit boring. The handcuff was a bit corroded but it's ok it does the job right. The officers are friendly. Overall it was a nice experience”.

Reviews always matter. Pls take out time and update them on @googlemaps pic.twitter.com/AlsDSznuUL — Cycle Chain Sankar (@dakuwithchaku) November 26, 2019

Netizens respond with hilarious comments

Thank you for your Valuable Feedback ! We apologize for the inconveniences caused to you. As a gesture, we would like to give you a Complimentary upgrade to Lalu Prasad Yadav's Cell on your next Visit. — Pankaj (@RajasthaniBajaj) November 27, 2019

What if he really gets jailed for writing fake/wrong reviews 🤣

Will he still rate it 5 🌟 😜 — #Mi Fan Manan Shroff (@manan_shroff) November 27, 2019

HAHAHA , damn straight son, even our jails are five star ok — Regina Dulanjali (@ReginaDulanjali) November 26, 2019

Chennai police station review

In a similar incident, a review of a police station in Tamil Nadu went viral on social media. A man posted a review of the Thirumullaivoyal T10 Police Station in Chennai on Google Maps in which he described the experience of his stay there. He wrote, “The station is clean and is located on the main road. Staff members are very kind and I did not face any harassment from them.”

Ok. I understand that #ratings and reviews are a great thing for restaurants, places of interest, experiences.

But @Google , posting reviews about a police station jail lockup is taking the idea of reviews a bit too far!

What do you all think?

😂😃😂 pic.twitter.com/lHekzuXVKo — Ravi Mantha (@rmantha2) November 27, 2019

