Pro-Kurdish Party Protests Government Crackdown In Turkey

Pro-Kurdish party members in Turkey are moving towards the capital city Ankara from the southeastern and northwestern corners of the country to stage a protest against government crackdown on the political movement which, officials accuse, has connections to Kurdish militants. According to the reports, around 80 members of the People's Democratic Party, also known as HDP which includes several lawmakers, left the city of Edirne, situated near the Greece border on June 15. On the other hand, another group comprising of 60 members left Hakkari, a border town near Iraq, to demand an end to the government propaganda.

#Buldan: Our march did not start today and will not end tomorrow. We have been marching for a long time and we will continue to march until democracy, peace and justice prevail in Turkey, and our imprisoned comrades and friends are all set free. #EdirnedenHakkariyeHepBirlikte pic.twitter.com/Jwu0wm7t23 — HDP English (@HDPenglish) June 15, 2020

#Buldan: We are the voice of the persecuted millions, we do not speak on behalf of a single community. HDP will not compromise or bow down in this long march. Our march aims to bring together the rivers of Hakkari and Edirne, Great Zap and Meriç. #EdirnedenHakkariyeHepBirlikte pic.twitter.com/es0JgkaZD1 — HDP English (@HDPenglish) June 15, 2020

Co-chair Buldan in Edirne: Kurds, Alevis, Armenians, women, and youths do have problems in this country. But the biggest problem is the AKP government itself. AKP’s prohibitive mentality and its style of government have become the biggest problem. #EdirnedenHakkariyeHepBirlikte pic.twitter.com/FKL19qtlL1 — HDP English (@HDPenglish) June 15, 2020

HDP to stage protest near Parliament

As per international media reports, the group is expected to arrive in Turkey on Saturday where they are planning to hold a demonstration at a park situated near the Parliament. The ruling party led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused that the HDP has links with Kurdistan workers, which the later denied. According to the reports, police dispersed a group of HDP supporters on Monday who gathered near a prison complex on the outskirts of Istanbul and detained at least 10 people.

