Pro-MAGA Flash Mob Hijacks Target Store, Yells At Customers To ‘remove Masks’

A footage of a group of anti-mask protesters marching through Florida’s Target spreading chaos and shouting slogans against the use of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic has captured the attention of the internet. Shared by a user named Jessica Levenson, the nearly 29 seconds video depicts a flash mob of anti-mask hooters that barged into the aisles of a Florida department shouting “'Take Off Your Mask” at the shoppers and shaking a leg on "We're Not Gonna Take it.” Shared by a Black Lives Matter movement supporter, the clip was captioned as, “White people, man”.

The group can be seen hollering and threatening the Target visitors, shouting “take it off,” incessantly, all the while, earning strange looks from the shoppers. The clan can be seen donning the red MAGA shirts and hats, making it clear that they’re pro-Trump supporters and very obviously against the use of protective face covering. An onlooker at Target in Ft. Lauderdale shot the entire incident on his phone and the clip was posted on the Reddit community initially, as it now being widely circulated across the social media, with over 32 million views.

The store Target, however, clarified in a statement, saying, it “requires guests to wear masks whenever they’re shopping in our stores.” "We’re aware of the group of guests who came into the store last night and we asked them to leave after they removed their masks and became disruptive and rude to other shoppers,” the company said.

The Internet says "forgot to loot"

The store staff was caught flabbergasted as the group bellowed at the customers to remove masks as “it is the only way it works”. Meanwhile, the store members were seen adhering to the social distancing and wearing their masks despite the flash mob hijacking the store. “We’re not going to take it anymore,” the pro-Trump supporters yelled. “It’s all about choice,” another one was heard saying, “Can’t you breathe better without it on?” insisted another on the group. The Internet was seemingly furious at the Trump supporters group for not adhering to the mask advisory that can save lives at the time of pandemic that has claimed several lives. "So you've never washed your hands before," asked one. "And we wonder why the country is a mess," said another. "They forgot to knock things over and loot the places," retorted the third.

What happened to education in your country? — Gne (@gnedreams) September 16, 2020

Did they set anything on fire? Did they scream the "f" word every 5 seconds? — Robin RN (@robin012009) September 16, 2020

I’ve never seen anyone this happy to be in a Target — Jamar Ramos | Wakanda Forever ✊🏽 (@JamRam33) September 16, 2020

Walking through like they own the place. No regard for others whatsoever. Gross behavior, especially in public. — Akvile DeFazio (@AkvileDeFazio) September 16, 2020

Oops my cart got away from me and spilled dish soap in front of you. — Social Distancing Sorcerer (@SJSorcerer) September 16, 2020

They GANGSTERS - the most dangerous things they do lol — Andy Kuiper (@andykuiper) September 17, 2020

They're really going to hate seatbelts — Joe Waters 😈😇 (@joewaters) September 16, 2020

Oh wow I thought this was like a Saturday Night Live sketch — Damien Anderson (@echwa) September 16, 2020

