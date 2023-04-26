Prominent Iranian Cleric Abbas-Ali Soleimani Shot Dead; Perpetrator Nabbed By Police

Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, an influential and powerful Iranian cleric was killed in an armed attack on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported on April 26. "Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack, the assailant was also arrested," the IRNA news agency reported. The attack unfolded in the north of Iran.

Soleimani served on Iran's Assembly of Experts, an 88-seat panel that oversees the affairs of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He served as the personal representative of the Supreme Leader to Iran’s restive Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, according to Associated Press. Iranian state TV declared that the police nabbed the perpetrator but the motive of the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing story