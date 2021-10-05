Prosecutors Appeal To Overturn Acquittal Of Former Lebanese PM Murder Suspects

In major developments related to the trial of deceased Lebanese PM Rafik Al Hariri, prosecutors on Monday appealed to the UN Tribunal for reversing the acquittal of two suspected assassins. The lawyers claimed that the verdict was based on "fundamental errors" led by misinterpreted evidence. The hearings will continue on Tuesday.

As per Al Jazeera, Hussein Oneissi and Hassan Habib Merhi, two Hezbollah members, were judged entirely based on mobile phone records at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in Hague. The jury at the lower chamber was "overly cautious and overly strict" to consider the circumstantial evidence when they cleared off both the suspects last year, which "is an incorrect approach to assessing the evidence," Prosecutor Norman Farrell said. "(This) infects the judgment as a whole and is fundamental in understanding how, in the prosecution's submission, the judgement went wrong," he added.

Hariri murder suspects

Notably, the trial held in August 2020 convicted Salim Jamil Ayyash for assassinating PM Hariri and 21 others in the blast outside Lebanese Parliament in Beirut on February 14, 2005. Ayyash, a former Shiite member of Hezbollah, was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences at the ad-hoc court created by the UN in 2009. According to the presiding judge of the Hague court, Judge Janet Nosworthy said that Ayyash was connected to four other mobile phones through the one he owned. "Four different networks of mobile phones were interconnected and coordinated with each other and operated as covert networks at the relevant times," she had said. While there was ample evidence to prove Ayyash guilty, three other accomplices, namely- Hussein, Hassan, and Assad Sabra, were acquitted due to lack of evidence. All suspects were tried in absentia, and Ayyash remains a fugitive.

According to Court House News, business tycoon Rafik Al Hariri became the country's first Prime Minister following a 15-year civil war. His convoy was travelling to his home alongside a sea road in Beirut when a Mitsubishi van, packed with 4000 pounds of TNT, exploded nearby. The blast killed Hariri and 21 other civilians.

Image: AP (representative)