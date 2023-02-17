Protest Continues In Number Of Iranian Cities Amid Rising Unrest

Iranian citizens have continued their protest on Friday in multiple cities as the country witnesses one of the most widespread demonstrations in weeks, reported The Guardian. Thursday marked 40 days since Iran authorities executed two men on charges related to protests that began last year. Further, the protest had a stronger grip on the Islamic Republic for a month.

Iran Protest continues in various citities

Notably, the initial political unrest began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after her arrest by “morality police”. This is one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Apart from Tehran, the cities of Arak, Isfahan, Izeh in Khuzestan province, and Karaj have also witnessed demonstrations, said the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Taking to Twitter, HRANA (Human Rights Activists News Agency) wrote: "Today, February 16, like several other cities, people in #Karaj, #Golshahr district, took to the streets and chanted slogans. #Iran #IranProtests"

However, in recent weeks, the demonstrations appeared to slow because of executions and crackdowns. Further, Iran’s hardline government has alleged, without offering evidence, that the demonstrations are a foreign plot, rather than homegrown anger. reported The Guardian. In fact, Iranian state media has not immediately acknowledged the protests.

Since the political unrest began, at least 529 people have been killed in demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran. Over 19,000 Iranian protesters have been detained by authorities during the violent crackdown which aimed to suppress their voices. On the other hand, Iranian authorities have been ignorant has not offered any overall casualty figures. However, the government seemed to acknowledge that “tens of thousands” arrests have been made earlier this month.