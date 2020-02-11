Protesters Block Roads In Beirut Ahead Of Parliament Session

Thousands of protestors demonstrated on the streets in Beirut on February 11 blocking roads in the Lebanese capital in an attempt to block MPs from conducting a meeting to pass a confidence vote on the new cabinet, as per the reports. Protestors from all over the country assembled in Europe and blocked the streets leading to the parliament, according to the reports. The demonstrators reportedly pelted stones at the security forces that sparked the police to use water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protestors.

This young girl climbed onto the concrete barriers around parliament raising the #Lebanon flag. Security forces fired water cannons at her to get her down. They formed a rainbow behind her instead. #LebanonProtests #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/GtvuZORi9q — Aya Majzoub (@Aya_Majzoub) February 11, 2020

Demonstrators hurled eggs

The demonstrators also hurled eggs on the cars of Ministers and MPs to express their anger towards the ruling political party, as per reports. Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the formation of his new cabinet last month. On the other hand, the security forces issued a statement and urged the protestors to demonstrate in a peaceful way to guarantee their safety and security.

Meanwhile, heavy clashes broke out on January 18 between police and riot police in Beirut, Lebanon. According to Lebanon's local media, clashes broke out when protesters attempted to break barricades set up by the police.

220 injuries reported

According to reports, the clashes resulted in at least 220 injuries. The protestors tried to get access to the roads leading to the Parliament's headquarters. Local media reported that protestors threw stones and tree branches at the deployed security forces while the riot police used water cannons and tear gas on protesters. Protests have rocked Lebanon since October 17 last year. The protesters are demanding that Lebanon adopt a technocrat government of independent ministers that would finally be able to implement meaningful reform and fight against widespread and prevalent corruption.

