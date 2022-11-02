Protestors In Iran Knock Down Turbans Of Clerics Amid Anti-hijab Demonstrations

Amid the ongoing protests in Iran over the tragic demise of Mahsa Amini in the morality police’s custody, Young Iranians around the nation are seen to be knocking down clerics' turbans. Prompting a new kind of protest, footage of young Iranians removing clerics' turbans and then running away has been circulated in social media, Iran International reported.

Despite Iran's authorities warning to demonstrators to leave the streets, demonstrations took place. In video clips, young Iranians were seen to be removing turbans from the clerics’ heads as a part of the current anti-hijab demonstrations. It is pertinent to mention that international alarm over Iran's approach to the demonstrations has increased.

Apart from this, on Sunday, October 30, Iranian media reported that security personnel and Iranian students had a physical altercation at universities all around Iran. Videos from the incident showed security personnel shooting tear gas and live ammunition at the students.

Anti-hijab protests

The nation was gripped by widespread protests on Sunday despite warnings from the Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary group, PTI reported. Notably, young Iranians were warned by the commander of the Guard that Saturday would be the last day of the demonstrations, which have been initially started by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16.

Conflicts intensified at Azad University in the nation's capital, Tehran, where some groups allegedly attacked a demonstration held during a memorial ceremony for those who have been killed in the horrific attack at a significant Shiite holy site in southern Iran, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency. Tasnim stated that some students were hurt during the altercations.

According to the PTI report, videos circulated on social media alleging to show security personnel using tear gas to disperse students who were shouting against the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Universities have become epicentres of protest and are an important part of the protest movement.

Meanwhile, the government of Iran declared on Monday that 1000 individuals will face public trials in Tehran's capital city for the nationwide demonstrations. Since the unrest began more than six weeks ago, the government's mass indictments represent its first significant legal effort to suppress opposition.

According to judicial officials reported by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, 1000 people who had a key role in the protests will face prosecution in Tehran alone for their "subversive actions," which included allegedly attacking security officers and setting fire to public property, among other things.

Without offering any proof, the Iranian administration has claimed again and time again that foreign governments were behind the demonstrations. Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, the demonstrations have evolved into one of the most significant threats to Iran's ruling clerics.

(Image: AP/ Representative)