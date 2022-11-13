Last Updated:

Protests Erupt In Bangladesh Over Plight Of Uyghur Muslims In China

Protests erupted in the capital of Bangladesh against the Chinese atrocities on Uyghur Muslims. protestors warn the onlookers, 'beware of the debt trap'.

Written By
Saumya joshi
Bangladeshis protesting

Image: AP


On East Turkestan Independence Day, protests erupted in different parts of Bangladesh against the Chinese oppression of Uyghur Muslims and its expansionist efforts in Bangladesh. The cause of the protest was to extend support to the people of East Turkestan/Uyghur Muslims and condemn China for its inhuman activities. 

Anti- China protest in Bangladesh 

A human chain form formed by the people against the persecution of Uyghur Muslims and the illegal occupation of East Turkestan. Around 600 people participated in the event and showed solidarity on East Turkestan Independence Day, in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. Protesters also put up posters and banners showcasing the inhumanity of China.

Protesters demanded China stop the killing of Uyghur Muslims in the region. They also blamed China for the religious persecution of Uyghurs. They also demanded the release of 1 million Uyghurs, including women, from Chinese jails. General Secretary of Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman (BBSS), Tawfiq Ahmed Tafsir led the event and mentioned that East Turkestan was never a part of China and condemned the atrocities against minorities while addressing the event. 

Bangladeshis warned about Chinese imperialist attitude

Local media reported that protesters warned the onlookers not to trust China which is attempting to debt trap Bangladesh and continue Uyghur Muslim suppression in their country. They emailed the same demands to the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka. During the event, the protesters warned the public about the Chinese imperialist attitude in Bangladesh where they highlighted the delay and increase in the cost of Chinese projects like the Dhaka-Kurigram 6-lane highway and Transmission line expansion of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd. They also explained how China has not employed any foreign skilled technicians in these projects, neglected the security of the employed labour in these projects and has pushed Bangladesh towards a debt trap, just like Sri Lanka. 

The Protests were led by different organisations at different locations. In Narayanganj district, the event was organised by Jagroto Muslim Janata, in Gazipur by Sanchetan Nagarik Samaj, and in Chittagong, Sacheton Nagorik Samaj, Nagorik Oikyo and Al-Ettehad Islamic Organisation Bangladeshi were behind the massive demonstrations. Many journalists, students, and prominent personalities attended these protests.

