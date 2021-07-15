Protests In France Over New 'Health Pass' Rules; Mob Clashes With Police On Bastille Day

Around 19,000 protesters had gathered on French roads to object to the new COVID-19 guidelines on July 14, Wednesday. French Police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators who walked along with the Bastille Day Parade. President Emmanuel Macron was present to honour the annual military parade in the country's capital, Paris.

The protesters expressed discontent against the new COVID-19 rules, which mandated health workers to get vaccinated and other citizens to carry their vaccine health pass for most public places. The new rules also urged unvaccinated people to carry a negative test result to enter restaurants and other public places. The announcement prompted the citizens to get themselves vaccinated. The agitated protestors lighted fires and threw projectiles, claimed French Police. Moreover, the mob also displayed placards and banners with "This is in the name of freedom" written on them.

19,000 gathered on the streets in France

About 53 different protests took place in France. Some 2,250 people assembled in the French capital, Paris to demonstrate against the French President. Other demonstrations took place in Toulouse, Bordeaux, Montpelier, Nantez and other cities. An estimated number of 19,000 people came amassed to protest against the new government rule of health pass. The protestors chanted "Down with dictatorship, down with the health pass." A protestor, Yann Fontaine, a notary clerk from the Berry region in Central France called the health pass a method of "segregation." While speaking to the local media he said that people will now get vaccinated under fear and not to protect their fellow citizens.

'Vaccine not an obligation, maximum inducement': government spokesperson

The imposition of health passes and negative vaccine tests is mandated to protect people from the contagious Delta Variant, said the French Government. 'There isn't any vaccine obligation z this is maximum inducement,' government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said in a statement. Criticizing the 'dictatorship' claim by the mass, Attal added that he is having a hard time understanding that " in a country where 11 vaccines are already mandatory...that this could be seen as a dictatorship...the time of doubting is a long past."

About 35.5 million French people have been jabbed so far. Since the inception of Covid-19 vaccines, France has strongly opposed the cause. In a similar incident, Greece citizens demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitosotakis on Wednesday, after he announced the new COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

