Pug's Creepy Visit To Vet Clinic Prompts Reactions On The Internet

With veterinary clinics known as places that offer a clean chit on a pet's health, a recent incident of a pug going to a vet for a checkup is one of the creepiest things to have attracted attention on social media. The dog underwent a coronal scan but the results shocked a lot of people. According to reports, the scary picture was captured by comedian Andy Richter's friend, who then went on to post it on Twitter to show how animals can look under the right perspective.

My friend’s pug went to the vet pic.twitter.com/kP4r5o4ZOQ — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 17, 2019

One person provided an example of a human being's scan.

Awww.. nice coronal view! Are his sinuses congested?



(Here’s a human’s scan for comparison.) pic.twitter.com/7Yt0XQpkZI — 🏹Tom Bosmer🧪 (@HylianTom) December 17, 2019

Another person said that Pugs are the only dogs to look the same in reality and in X-ray scans.

Amazing. Pugs may be the only creature to look exactly the same in X-Ray as in visible light. — Sean T. McBeth (@Sean_McBeth) December 18, 2019

Andy Richter posted another tweet with a real picture of the dog, adding that it was completely healthy.

In response to the above-mentioned tweet, a person thanked Richter was not publically mentioning the name of the dog.

Dog drives car into the pond

In a hilarious incident, a dog accidentally shifted the gear of his owner's car, driving it into the pond. The dog was rescued by the owner while the car was sinking in the pool. The incident took place in the city of Xinguang, Pujiang County in East China's Zhejiang Province on December 11. The excited dog was captured in the CCTV camera accidentally driving his owner's SUV into the pond.

Dog interrupts cycle race

A dog wreaked havoc in the Daruivencross Cyclocross race in Belgium on December 15. In a video posted online, the excited dog, which reportedly escaped its owner could be seen running after cyclists during the race. According to the video, the canine entered the racetrack and started following cyclists Tom Pidcock and Quinten Hermans after which he got distracted. He then shifted his attention to Mathieu Van Der Poel. The dog then chased different cyclists in the race eventually causing one rider to dismount his bike and unclip his shoes from his pedals.

