As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his "special military operation" against Ukraine in February this year, journalists have been working tirelessly, risking their lives to unveil the ground realities of war. In order to recognise the fearless reporting from the war zone, Pulitzer Board has honoured journalists from Ukraine with a "Pulitzer Prize special citation" for their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting. While announcing the award, prize administrator Marjorie Miller, said, "The Pulitzer Prize board is pleased to award a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin's ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia."

"Despite bombardment abductions, occupation and even deaths in their ranks, they have persisted in their effort to provide an accurate picture of a terrible reality, bringing honour to Ukraine and to journalists around the world," she stressed.

It is substantial to note that seven journalists have been killed while covering the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the Committee to protect journalists, among seven, three of them were from Ukraine. Apart from Ukrainian journalists, Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was associated with the international news agency Reuters, and, was killed while covering the war between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city last year, also got the award posthumously. He got the award in the "feature photography category" for documenting India's battle with Covid-19.

Moreover, The Washington Post received the award in Public Service for covering Capitol riots, withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida. While American daily newspaper, The New York Times, got the maximum awards for revealing the extensive civilian toll of US-led airstrikes across the Middle East, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. It is worth mentioning, that in 2021, the Pulitzer Prize Board gave a special citation to people in Afghanistan who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images from their war-torn country.

What is the Pulitzer award?

The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and musical composition within the United States. It was established in 1917 by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who had made his fortune as a newspaper publisher, and is administered by Columbia University.

