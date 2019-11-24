Puppy Shocks Owner As It Chows Down On Bright Pink Dragon Fruit

A puppy gave a bizarre shock to its owner when it was found munching away on some Dragon Fruit. Tua Lek, the four-month-old bulldog puppy was filled with magenta-colored flesh after managed to get himself completely covered from a piece of Dragon Fruit in Bangkok, Thailand on November 10. The owner of the puppy was left in shock when they discovered the young dog filled head to toe in bright red.

Dragon Fruit non-toxic to dog

Kanok Lamsin, the owner of the dog said that he could not believe it when he found him. He further added that he does not know why the puppy has to be so sloppy when he eats the Dragon Fruit. A video clip was shared by Lamsin shows the dog smacking his lips in a very fashionable way when he chows down on his vibrant snack. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Dragon Fruit is non-toxic to a dog. It is not advisable to let your dog eat the chewy Dragon Fruit skin as it may cause digestive issues.

Dog eats her own leg

Recently, a German shepherd dog chewed her own leg after the owners tied her up and left her with no food and water. The dog, Zoe, was spotted by a delivery driver in a backyard in Newyork who informed the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) that she was in immediate need of medical help. SPCA was able to save Zoe with the help of Otsego County 911, the New York State Police, Heritage Veterinary Clinic, Oneonta Veterinary Hospital and Anita Vitullo of Staffworks, but said that she was suffering from multiple ailments apart from the missing leg. SPCA praised the delivery driver for doing the right thing by calling them in such a situation. SPCA society shared the images of Zoe on Facebook because they wanted to highlight the inhumane treatment of animals.

