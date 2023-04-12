Purrfect Hire: Meet Mikan, The Feline Station Master Of Taiwan's Metro

Observing dogs and cats wandering freely at railway stations worldwide is a familiar sight. However, a particular feline had a unique experience when it was designated as an honorary station master of a Taiwan Metro station, which brought joy to animal enthusiasts.

As per the report by Taiwan News, Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit, a metro system that serves the Kaohsiung metropolitan area and has 37 stations, celebrated its 15th anniversary on April 4, which coincided with International Children's Day. To commemorate the event, a renowned ginger cat named Mikan was bestowed the title of honorary 'station master.'

It is worth noting that Mikan is a well-known cat in the metro station area and is recognised by both passengers and railway personnel. Mikan has been present in the vicinity for a considerable time, and during this period, the feline has become a social media sensation, garnering immense popularity. Mikan's Instagram account boasts over 59,000 followers.

Mikan's Instagram profile frequently showcases the cat's everyday experiences as a station master, accompanied by delightful images and videos. Mikan is primarily seen at the Ciaotou Sugar Refinery metro station.

According to Taiwan News, Mikan is now exploring opportunities to expand her brand by launching merchandise, including bags and other products, that suit the status of a celebrated influencer.

See more posts featuring Mikan

Mikan's photos and videos have elicited a wide range of reactions from social media users, with many finding them amusing. Some users have expressed their opinions, with one user stating, "I hope he's being paid a fair living wage." In contrast, another commented humorously, "Cat looks like it lied on its CV."