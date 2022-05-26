Putin Announces Hike In Pensions, Minimum Wage To Shield Russians From Inflation Amid War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a 10% hike in retirement pensions and minimum wage by 10% in a move that aimed at cushioning Russians from inflation inflicted by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite a supply bottleneck of various goods, the Russian President claimed that the overall inflation would not exceed 15% this year. However, speaking at a State Council interview in Moscow, he said that 2022 would be a “difficult year” for the country.

Putin also stated that not all economic problems were associated with the conflict in Ukraine. He substantiated his point by saying that "because in countries that aren't conducting any operations - say, overseas, in North America, in Europe - inflation is comparable and, if you look at the structure of their economies, even more than ours." It has been over three days since Putin first ordered his troops to launch a military assault on Russia as part of his ‘special military operation.”

Hike in pensions to start June 1

Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader announced that the new provisions would come into effect starting next month. The rise in pension starts June 1 while the minimum wage hike begins July 1. Analysts said the steps would not prevent a sharp fall in real incomes. Notably, the Research and Expert Review Institute of the bank VEB stated that even with the hikes, the disposable income of Russians is bound to plunge by 7.5% this year.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that even if Moscow unblocks Ukraine's seaports to allow grain exports during the special military operation, the White House will retain its sanctions against Russia. Price said that they will certainly not relax their sanctions in reaction to empty promises and that they have previously heard empty promises from the Russian Federation. When asked about Russia's reported willingness to unlock Ukraine's seaports in exchange for sanctions relief, Price responded that they all have a good right to be cautious when they hear various pledges and offers from Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war enters its fourth month

As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty entered its fourth month, the Russian defence ministry promised safe corridors to allow foreign ships to leave Balck Sea Ports. Additionally, it also promised a safe corridor to allow ships to leave the ports of Mariupol, which has long been engulfed in conflict. Meanwhile, a delegation from Finland and Sweden went to Turkey for NATO talks. Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced his opposition to their bid for NATO accession.



(Image: AP)