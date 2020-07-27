Putin Announces Hypersonic Weapons, State-of-the-art Digital Technologies For Russian Navy

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on July 26 that the navy will be armed with hypersonic attack weapons and a board implementation of state-of-the-art digital technologies. Addressing a naval parade on Russia’s Navy Day, Putin boasted about the navy capabilities with high-precision weapons, strategic submarine cruisers and multi-purpose submarines, the newest aeroplanes.

Putin made rounds on Neva River on a presidential cutter and saluted the crews of the Aleksandr Obukhov lead minesweeper, the Serpukhov small-size missile ship, the corvette Boyky, the frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov and the submarine Sankt Peterburg. The 67-year-old Russian leader said that the technological level of the country’s Navy is constantly growing and will reach newer heights after commissioning forty new vessels and ships of different classes.

“Today we pay respect and give recognition to heroes of the Great Patriotic War, to all the generations of fleet commanders and sailors, shipbuilders and pioneers,” he said.

Praises navy personnel

Putin praised the Navy personnel, calling them the main force behind the naval capabilities. He emphasised that not all are cut out for serving in the Navy and one chooses this line of work, “answering the call of the heart” understanding that such a choice requires courage, discipline, an iron will and the ability to live and work within a close-knit team.

“I know this for certain: these sailors’ successors – their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, descendants of victorious sailors will never let the Fatherland down,” he added.

The sweeping amendments to the Russian constitution, which reportedly received the approval of 78 per cent voters during the referendum, has provided Putin with a path to remain at the helm for two more terms. On May 7, the former KGB officer achieved a major landmark of 20 years at the helm, involving in a tremendous change witnessed by the former Soviet state.

(Image: AP)