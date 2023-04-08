Putin, Armenia's Pashinyan Discuss Karabakh Situation, Baku-Yerevan Peace Treaty

In his fourth telephonic conversation this year with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around the contentious Nagorno-Karabakh region and discussed brokering a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to the Kremlin press service, the two counterparts also held discussions about other topics of mutual interest. "Topical issues of bilateral relations were touched upon," Kremlin noted in the statement. "Discussions on various aspects of the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh continued between [Putin and Pashinyan]," the Kremlin statement said.

“The practical aspects of the implementation of the entire complex of well-known agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 were considered, including steps to ensure stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, restore economic and transport ties in the region and prepare a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” according to Kremlin's statement.

Unblocking transport communications in South Caucasus

Putin pressed on the importance of implementing the 2020-2022 agreements that were signed between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute. Putin asked the Armenian leader to implement the terms of the agreement, and focused on the issues "related to security and stability on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, restoring economic and transport ties in the North Caucasus and preparing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

Armenian government's press service released a statement, noting that Pashinyan and Putin discussed unblocking transport communications in the South Caucasus. The two leaders, it said, last spoke on March 16 in a telephone conversation between the Russian president and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. Prior to the Soviet Union's collapse, the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory, was a part of Azerbaijan. In February 1988, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic and the Nagorno-Karabakh, populated by ethnic Armenians, has since been under dispute about who claims the territorial sovereignty in the region. Russia has acted as a mediator in resolving the tense situation, clashes between troops of Baku and Yerevan, and negotiating a ceasefire. In November 2020, a statement on the full cessation of hostilities negotiated by Moscow in Nagorno-Karabakh was adopted that has since been violated.