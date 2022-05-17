Putin Asserts Strengthening Trade Between Russia And Tajikistan Is Important

In the wake of the ongoing Ukraine war and the subsequent paradigm shift in the global geopolitical scenario, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon before the commencement of the CSTO summit on Monday, stated that it is important to continue bolstering trade and commercial connections between the two countries. According to the Russian leader, Tajikistan's key trading and economic partner is Russia, TASS reported.

Furthermore, Putin highlighted the fact that the trade between both nations have rapidly expanded last year, by about 45%, and it has grown by over 70% in the first three months of this year. Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the Kremlin held the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) heads of state.

Russian President went on to add, “This is a good trend that must be maintained. There are reasons associated with the current situation, but our relations are needed and are developing very actively," TASS reported. He also advocated talking about security in Central Asia. While speaking with Rahmon, Putin said, “The situation in the region remains difficult, and I am very interested to know your opinion on what needs to be done in the near future in order to strengthen our security in this sphere.”

Meanwhile, earlier on May 13, Putin spoke with Emomali Rahmon over the phone regarding the preparations for the CSTO anniversary conference, as well as their perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan.

The summit's major objective was on vital problems of cooperation within the CSTO

In addition to this, the Presidents of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan attended the summit, which was set to take place on the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty (CST) and the 20th anniversary of the organisation, according to an official statement from Kremlin.

The summit's primary objective was on vital problems of cooperation within the CSTO, as well as current international and regional issues and ways to strengthen the collective security system. Furthermore, the leaders have signed a statement from the CSTO Collective Security Council (CSC) commemorating the 30th anniversary of the CST at the meeting. They also approved a CSTO CSC resolution honouring those who participated in the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan, as per the Kremlin statement.

Apart from this, earlier in the month of January of this year, Russian President Putin participated in a video conference with the members of the CSTO to discuss a variety of topics in Kazakhstan. addressed the situation in Kazakhstan following the violent demonstrations due to the rise in fuel price, as well as ways to normalise it, as per media reports.

(Image: AP/ Twitter@EmomaliRahmon)