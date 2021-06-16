Putin-Biden Summit: Kremlin Official Thinks Talks 'won't Be Easy', Says 'deals Unlikely'

Before Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden shook hands and kickstarted the highly-anticipated first in-person summit in Geneva, Kremlin official cautioned that the talks between the leaders “will not be easy” or likely result in any breakthroughs. Putin thanked Biden on June 16 and expressed wishes for a “productive” meeting as both the leaders kicked off their meeting in the 18th-century villa overlooking Lake Geneva. The US-Russia relations have turned soar over a range of issues including US cyberattacks and White House officials have previously said that the matters will be raised during the meeting.

On Wednesday, before the meeting, Putin told US President upon first meeting him that the Russian President was thankful for the gathering as he knew the POTUS “had a long trip and lots of work,” as per The Associated Press. However, Putin also underlined that there are “lots of questions accumulated in Russia-U.S. relations that require discussion on the highest level.” Biden and Putin are expected to acknowledge every matter of concern including Russia’s alleged interference in the United States elections during their meeting. Meanwhile, reportedly, Biden told the Russian leader “it is always better to meet face to face.”

Biden and Putin greeted by Swiss President

Swiss President Guy Parmelin welcomed both Putin and Biden on Wednesday to kickstart their summit and wished them a “fruitful dialogue” in Geneva, that according to him is a “city of peace.” From the steps of Villa La Grange, the Swiss President said, “Switzerland is very honoured to welcome you for this summit, and it is delighted -- in line with its tradition of good offices -- to support dialogue and mutual understanding.”

“I wish you both, Mr. Presidents, a fruitful dialogue in the interest of your two countries and the world,” he said before quipping “Best wishes, and goodbye” in both English and Russian.

Previously, the White House said that the Russia-US summit is about communicating Washington’s views to Moscow instead of deliverables indicating that expectations for both sides regarding the meet are relatively low. The summit follows the Group of Seven (G7) nations summit in the UK, a NATO meeting and also the US-European Union Summit in Brussels. Last week, when US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked about a specific deliverable with the Biden-Putin summit, he said the meeting is about expressing views.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter