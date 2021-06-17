Putin-Biden Summit: Russian Prez Cites 'disorder' Of BLM Protests, Questions Jan 6 Arrests

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 dodged a question about his government’s clampdown on political rivals saying that he was trying to avoid “disorder” of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States. While speaking at a news conference after the high-stakes summit with US president Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin said that he did not want to see something like the Black Lives Matter protests take place in Russia. Further, the Russian President also denounced the arrest of many who attacked the US Capitol on January 6 as earlier this year former US President Donald Trump’s supporters engulfed the capital in chaos.

“America just recently had very severe events, well-known events after the killing of an African American. An entire movement developed, known as Black Lives Matter," Putin said.

"What we saw was disorder, disruption, violations of the law, etc. We feel sympathy for the United States of America, but we don't want that to happen on our territory and we'll do our utmost in order to not allow it to happen," he said.

Putin questioned the legitimacy of Jan 6 arrests

Russian President appeared to question the legitimacy of US law enforcement arresting the rioters involved in the January 6 attack on the Capitol who sought to hinder the certification of Joe Biden as US President after he beat Donald Trump in the November presidential election. Putin said, “People came to the U.S. Congress with political demands. 400 people, over 400 people had criminal charges placed on them...they're being called domestic terrorists. They're being accused of other crimes.”

In his separate news conference, Biden termed the comparison between what took place in the United States on January 6 with the anti-racism movement, Black Lives Matter as “ridiculous.” He said, “It's one thing for literally criminals to break through a cordon, go into the Capitol, kill a police officer and be held unaccountable than it is for people objectively marching on the capitol and saying 'You are not allowing me to speak freely.'" The question that Putin was asked was regarding the Russian government cracking down on the opposition including the rival Alexei Navalny and other laws to crush the critics.

IMAGE: AP