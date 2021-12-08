The highly-anticipated online summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin did not bring any major breakthroughs so far, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday. However, in the one-on-one high-level talks, both the leaders showed a desire to work and engage in dialogue with the willingness to continue "practical work," looking forward to discussing "very sensitive issues."

"There were no breakthroughs, relations cause concern. At the same time, the presidents showed willingness to continue practical work, and in particular, start discussing very sensitive issues," Ushakov said, as quoted by Sputnik.

The assertions by the Kremlin aide come after Putin and Biden ended the two-hour-long video conference in the wake of rising tensions along the Ukraine borders. During the conference held on Tuesday, both the leaders agreed to instruct their teams to promptly engage in contact on issues, particularly over the expansion of power show between Moscow and the US-backed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) along the way eastern border of Ukraine. Speaking to the reporters, Ushakov also told that the conversation between Putin and Biden was "quite frank" with "room for jokes."

Biden warns Putin of "robust" measures in Ukraine offensive

In the high-profile meeting, mainly wrapping around military escalation at the eastern Ukraine borders, President Biden warned Putin of "strong economic measures" in case Moscow intended to make an aggressive approach towards Kyiv. Reiterating his support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, President Biden also called for de-escalation and "return to diplomacy," the White House said in a press statement released after the conference. Apart from the bubbling topic, the presidents also discussed the U.S.-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran.

.@POTUS held a secure video call with President Putin of Russia today to discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including our concerns about Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine, cyber, and regional issues. pic.twitter.com/VKdjJhwnhe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 7, 2021

Putin demands 'guarantee' from Biden to rule out NATO expansion in Ukraine

In response to Biden's call for normalising tensions in the Donbas region, Putin demanded a guarantee that the ex-Soviet Ukraine will not join NATO ins the future. Additionally, he also called for assurance over NATO deployment of offensive strike system, Kremlin said in a readout released after the meeting, as reported by Euro News. "Russia is seriously interested in obtaining reliable, legally fixed guarantees that rule out NATO expansion eastward and the deployment of offensive strike weapons systems in states adjacent to Russia," the Kremlin said. Overtime Russia has also denied accusations of Ukraine invasion, saying that the speculations were a result of US' "alarmist" behaviour.

It is pertinent to mention that the meeting comes amid a perilous time after US intelligence officials determined the gathering of over 70,000 troops near Ukraine's Donbas region sparking speculations of invasion early next year. Meanwhile, in a statement released by Kyiv just hours ahead of the video summit, Ukraine accused Russia of sending tanks and snipers to the eastern region, the Associated Press reported. On the other hand, in an attempt to readjust the power dynamics of US-Russia relations, Kremlin has made it clear that Putin seeks "binding guarantees" from Biden over NATO's intervention in Ukraine.

