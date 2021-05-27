Putin Calls Russian COVID Vaccine 'reliable And Safest', Urges Citizens To Get Immunized

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has urged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19. He however added that immunization has not been made compulsory. He has called the Russian vaccine "the most reliable and safest" and has urged the citizens to take Russian jabs. Putin said that the government officials had recommended making the vaccine mandatory but Putin has cleared the air about the controversy and said that the government has not made any such decision.

Putin urges citizens to get vaccinated

As per local reports, Putin while speaking in a video conference said that the officials had analyzed options of vaccinating people including making it mandatory for all the citizens or for workers who have direct contact with a large number of people. However, he made his stance clear that mandatory vaccination is inappropriate and cannot be introduced, Russian news agency Tass reported. Putin added that citizens must themselves realize the importance of the vaccine and they should know that they may face serious health issues if they do not get themselves vaccinated.

The president urged the public to make the voluntary decision to get immunized against the deadly coronavirus that has so far infected more than five million people in Russia and has been linked to hundreds of thousands of deaths. Putin further said that the Russian jabs are proving to be "the most reliable and safest", reported Russian news agency Tass.

While addressing a video conference on the economy, he said that Russia has created three very effective and safe vaccines. The country will launch the production of the fourth vaccine soon and the Russian services are vaccinating people, and this job is proceeding quite actively. Putin said that the manufacturing of Sputnik V has been localised in Kazakhstan and Belarus and Russia is the only country that is sharing its vaccine production technology.

IMAGE: AP