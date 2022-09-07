As the ongoing war in Ukraine continues unabated, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday that western sanctions against his nation are "short-sighted and dangerous" for the entire globe, which is shifting more and more towards Asia. Addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, he stated that the west's "aggressive" attempt to impose its supremacy on the globe has harmed the world economy. Putin also blamed the Western countries for undermining the major pillars of the global economic system that have been forged over the years.

"I refer to the West's sanctions fever, its undisguised, aggressive attempts to impose behaviour patterns on other countries, deprive them of sovereignty and subjugate them to their will," Putin stated, as per Sputnik news agency. He also stressed that even US allies are gradually reducing their holdings of dollar-denominated assets. According to him, the world is moving away from using such "unreliable and compromised currencies." Putin further claimed that the so-called collective West intends to maintain a world order that exclusively serves its own interests.

"Western countries strive to maintain the old world order that is beneficial only to them, to force everyone to live according to the notorious rules that they invented and themselves regularly violate, constantly changing these rules, depending on the current situation," Putin claimed, as per Sputnik. He went on to say that the US is "obstinately and brazenly" pursuing its own interests and has no intention to stop until it achieves its objectives. The Russian leader added that it would not be shocking if this policy led to American economic interests snapping up European market sectors on both the continent and globally.

Developing nations 'cheated' by the historic grain deal: Putin

Speaking over the grain shipment issue during the war, President Putin claimed that Russia made all efforts to enable Ukraine to export grain, as it was aware that the situation on the world food market was likely to deteriorate further and that a humanitarian crisis was approaching. He further stated that developing nations have been “cheated” by the historic grain agreement intended to address a food crisis.

Putin criticised the deal that was mediated by Turkey and the UN, claiming that grain shipments from Ukraine were reaching the world's poorest nations. "If we exclude Turkey as an intermediary country, then almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to European Union countries," he added. Notably, the grain deal was signed by the two warring countries in Istanbul on July 22.

Image: AP