Putin Causes Alarm As He Recounts Hiroshima-Nagasaki Nuclear Attack In Chat With Macron

Fuelling apprehensions about Russia using nuclear weapons in its ongoing war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin referenced the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in a conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. According to a source cited by The Daily Mail, Putin told Macron that the attacks which occurred in Japan over seven decades ago displayed that “you don’t need to attack the major cities in order to win.”

“Macron was distinctly alarmed. It sounded like a very heavy hint that Putin might detonate a tactical nuclear weapon in the east of Ukraine, while leaving Kyiv intact,” the source said, adding “That appeared to be the thrust of his remarks.” The 1945 bombings by the US killed more than 3,50,000 people, and forced Japan to surrender in the Second World War.

Putin’s remarks add to the global threat of nuclear warfare in the Russia-Ukraine war, which has already had a devastating impact on life, property, and the global economy. The recent comments by Putin also come as Russian forces show no signs of halting their missile and drone attacks on Ukraine and its key energy infrastructure.

World leaders address nuclear war threat

Global leaders have condemned the use of nuclear weapons as the threat looms all over the world, with Chinese President Xi Jinping indirectly warning Russia and stating that the world “should jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocating that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

What has escalated the Russian aggression is the Crimea Bridge explosion, which occurred on October 8, 2022. Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating the attack, and launched multiple long-range missiles two days later as an act of retaliation. Meanwhile, Macron has previously denied taking part in a nuclear war, saying last month that France will “evidently” refrain from doing so if Russia launches a nuclear war on Ukraine. “France has a nuclear doctrine that is based on the vital interests of the country and which are clearly defined. These would not be at stake if there was a nuclear ballistic attack in Ukraine or in the region,” Macron had said.

Image: AP