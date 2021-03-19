Putin Challenges US President To Live Debate Over 'killer' Remark, But Biden's 'very Busy'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 extended an invitation to his American counterpart, Joe Biden, to hold virtual talks over his 'killer' remark. The tension between Washington and Kremlin shot high after Biden, during an interview with ABC, said that he believes Putin is a 'killer'. Biden's comment came after a US report claimed that Putin had meddled in 2020 US elections to favour Trump.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event marking seven years since Russia's annexation of Crimea, Putin hit back at Biden and challenged him to hold a "live-broadcast" or "online" discussion.

"I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it's called. Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States."

Further, Putin added that he does not want a delay and wants to hold the discussion as early as March 19. Putin had earlier hit back at Biden's remark saying "it takes one to know one". He further suggested that Biden's remark only highlights the problems within the United States.

"I don't want to put this off for long. I want to go the taiga this weekend to relax a little," Putin said. "So we could do it tomorrow or Monday. We are ready at any time convenient for the American side."

Will Biden accept Putin's invitation?

While Putin is eager to hold an online conversation with his American counterpart as soon as possible, the White House suggested that the discussion was unlikely to happen as Biden will be in "Georgia tomorrow and quite busy". In response to reporters' questions, White House press secretary Jen Psakireportedly said that "I'll have to get back to you if that is something we're entertaining. I would say that the president already had a conversation with President Putin."

US-Russia diplomatic tensions

Biden's remarks sparked the biggest crisis in bilateral relations between the two countries in years, escalating war of words. When asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, is "a killer", Biden said: "I do." Further, when Biden was asked about the American intelligence report that stated Putin ‘authorised’ 2020 November election meddling and tried to harm his Democratic candidacy, US President said, “He will pay a price.” Russia, immediately, called back its envoy to "correct Russian-American ties in the crisis".

Reacting to Biden's remark, Putin had said, “We always see in another person our own qualities and think that he is the same as us” before adding that Moscow would never sever ties with Washington but would work with the United States on terms that are “beneficial” to Russia. Putin also said, “I would say to him: I wish you good health.”

While Putin chose to respond in good humour, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a strong statement saying Biden doesn't want to normalize ties with Russia. "I'll say only that these remarks by the U.S. president are very bad. He definitely doesn't want to normalize relations with our country. And we'll be acting based precisely on this premise," Peskov said. White House, on the other hand, stood by the statement and said that Biden does not regret his remark as "he gave a direct answer to a direct question."