Putin Congratulates French Counterpart Emmanuel Macron On Securing 2nd Presidential Term

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sent congratulatory wishes to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. Extending his best regards to Macron in a message, Putin wished his French counterpart success in his state affairs and good health. Notably, the message comes at a time when Macron continues to hold talks with the Russian leader seeking an end to the ruthless war initiated at the behest of the Kremlin.

“I sincerely wish you every success in state affairs, as well as good health and wellbeing,” the Russian President wrote in his message.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Emmanuel Macron from across the world in the wake of his election triumph. Among the notable names, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also lauded his French counterpart for his victory in the presidential elections. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy called Macron a "true friend of Ukraine" and wished him success for the benefit of the people of France. In his tweet, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also hailed the support France showed for Ukraine and stressed that he is "convinced" that both the countries are moving together to "new common victories."

Macron surpasses Le Pen to lead France for a second term

French President Emmanuel Macron secured victory in the presidential elections for a second time on Sunday, 24 April. The 44-year-old leader secured 58.5% votes against National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, who won 41.5% of the votes in the election. Macron's triumph triggered relief among allies that France would not alter its stance over the war in Ukraine.

With this victory, Macron became the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. Following his win in the presidential elections, Macron made a victory speech against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Macron committed to reuniting the country that is "filled with so many doubts and divisions" and adopting efforts to control the anger of French voters that fed Le Pen's campaign, reported AP. Furthermore, he stated that they need to make a lot of efforts and the war in Ukraine reminds them that they are "going through tragic times" and stressed that France "must make its voice heard." Taking to his official Twitter handle, Macron thanked the people for voting for him and stressed that he is no longer the "candidate of one camp, but the President of all."

Inputs from AP