Putin Did Not Discuss Deliveries Of Drones With Iran’s Khamenei & Ebrahim Raisi: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the deliveries of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi or with Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov on Tuesday. Sputnik quoted Yury as saying, “The drones have not been discussed with either the President or the Supreme Leader”.

The Kremlin aide’s remarks dismissed the media reports which claimed that the Iranian government is preparing to supply Russia with hundreds of drones with the capability of carrying arms. However, Yury further said, “They discussed conceptual issues with the Supreme Leader -- the situation in the world and bilateral relations. In general, broadly”, as per the report.

Amid reports of Iran delivering drones to Russia amid the war in Ukraine, the United States had also said that it believes Russia was seeking Iran’s assistance to provide Moscow with “hundreds” of drones to use in Ukraine. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US had “information” that indicates that Iran is readying to train the Russian army to use such military equipment as soon as this month.

It is to mention here that the same claim was previously refuted by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who said that Tehran was avoiding any moves that would lead to an escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In an interview with La Republica newspaper published Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian said, “We have various forms of cooperation with Russia, including in the sphere of defence, but we are not helping either side involved in the [Ukrainian] conflict because we are certain that it should be concluded."

"I think that currently, the problem is elsewhere - some Western countries, including the US, are manufacturing arms and trying to sell their products. We are trying to avoid any actions that may lead to an escalation. We are working on stopping this war”, he said while weighing in on the remarks made by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Putin arrived in Iran on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran on Tuesday for his first international trip since February 24 when he announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine. The Russian President met with his Iranian counterpart Raisi along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Putin also met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday.

During a bilateral meeting with Raisi, Putin said, “I am very pleased to be on the hospitable Iranian soil...We can boast about record figures in terms of trade growth…We are strengthening our cooperation on international security issues, making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian conflict."

Image: AP