Putin Discusses 'aggravating' Ukrainian Situation, European Migrant Crisis With Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on December 14, held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron wherein he deliberated upon a range of issues, including the European migrant crisis, Ukrainian situation amongst others. According to a readout of the conversation, both sides presented their “principled assessments” of the current situation in the ex-Soviet satellite state but Putin particularly emphasised the violation of the Minsk assessment. Notably, the Minsk protocol is a tripartite agreement that aims to solve the crisis in the Donbas region.

“It was also noted that the Ukrainian authorities are purposefully aggravating the situation on the line of contact, and are doing so with the complicity of several Western countries. In addition, modern weapons are being pumped into Ukraine, which poses a direct threat to Russia's security,” an excerpt from the conversation stated.

In addendum, Putin also called out for the immediate launch of “international talks to develop legally stated guarantees to forestall NATO’s further eastward expansion.” The conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region was also brought up on the discussion table. Putin and Macron both agreed to maintain close contact in future.

"The President emphasised the importance of immediately launching international talks to develop legally stated guarantees to forestall NATO’s further eastward expansion and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia in neighbouring states, primarily, Ukraine".

Russian escalation in Donbas continue

Since the beginning of this year, the Russian Federation has mobilised troops near the Donbas region of Ukraine. This has escalated fears of a possible annexation of the erstwhile Soviet state by Russia. More recently, Ukrainian intelligence services have also predicted that a “large scale escalation” could take place as early as next month. Amidst all this, US President Joe Biden has pledged “unwavering support” to Ukraine and also warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of economic sanctions if his troops make any annexation attempts on Ukraine.

