Putin Extends Greetings To 'dear Friend' Xi Jinping On New Term; Hails Russia-China Ties

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulate "dear friend" Xi Jinping who secured the third term as the president of the People's Republic of China. The head of the Russian Federation hailed the strengthening ties between Beijing and Moscow, and the strategic partnership between the two ally nations in face of the ongoing military intervention in neighbouring Ukraine. "Dear friend, please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your reelection," Putin said in a statement published by Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday, March 10.

"The decision of the Chinese National People's Congress is a sign of the acknowledgement of your achievements as the head of state, as well as wide support of your policy focused on China’s socio-economic development and protection of its national interests on the global stage," said Russia's authoritarian leader, Putin.

Russians 'highly value' strengthening ties with China: Putin

President Putin noted that the Russians "highly value" China's personal contribution to strengthening the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the two states. "I am confident that, by taking joint actions, we will ensure the further growth of beneficial Russian-Chinese cooperation in various spheres. We will continue to coordinate our joint work related to the most important issues on the regional and international agenda," said the Kremlin leader.

On Thursday, China's most powerful leader in years, Xi, was handed an unprecedented third term as the country's president at a ceremony in Beijing. According to the broadcasts of his oaths as the head of the state, Xi Jinping vowed: "To build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilised, harmonious and great modern socialist country”. In October, last year, Xi managed to secure another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) chief and the military commander in chief that consolidated his grip on power. At the National People's Congress [NPC] this week, China's President's steadfast ally Li Qiang will be appointed as the premier.

Xi's appointment as President comes at a time when the United States warned that due to the East Asian country's strong alliance with Russia, China's Xi may be planning to send lethal support to Ukraine. At a presser, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Beijing of "serious consequences" should it arm Moscow's invading troops that are ensuing heavy battle on the European country's eastern flank. "We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.