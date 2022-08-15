Putin Felicitates Kim Jong-un On N Korea's Liberation Day, Vows To Expand Bilateral Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Moscow and Pyongyang will “expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts”. According to state media KCNA, in a congratulatory message to Kim on North Korea’s liberation day, the Russian President in a letter said that closer ties would be in both nations’ interests and would also help elevate the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region.

In the letter felicitating North Korea’s liberation day, Putin reportedly "noted that the two countries have deeply kept the memories of servicepersons of the Red Army and patriots of Korea who fought shoulder to shoulder for the liberation of Korea". The Russian President hailed the “glorious traditions” of friendship between his country and North Korea. As per North Korean state media, Putin also wished Kim “good health and success” along with all citizens of the secretive country.

Kim sends congratulatory message to Putin

In response to the Russian President’s letter, the North Korean Supreme leader extended warm greetings on behalf of DPRK citizens. According to the report, Kim expressed the belief that the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries based on comradely friendship and militant unity would grow stronger in all fields on the basis of the agreements reached at the 2019 meeting in Vladivostok and thus contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of the peoples of the two countries.

Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated, North Korea has expressed willingness to send 1,00,000 soldiers for the assistance of its ally, Moscow. Russia’s military expert Igor Korotchenko said in a live panel discussion on Russian Channel One, “There are reports that 1,00,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict and North Korean builders are ready to work alongside ours [to repair war damage]”, according to the New York Post.

He further referred to the North Korean troops as “resilient, undemanding and motivated”, adding that the Kremlin “shouldn’t be shy in accepting the hand extended to us by Kim Jong-un”, the supreme leader of North Korea. Korotchenko said, “If North Korean volunteers with their artillery systems, wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare and large calibre multi-launch rocket systems, made in North Korea want to participate in the conflict, well let’s give the green light to their volunteer impulse”.

Image: AP