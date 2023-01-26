Putin Hails India's Contribution To Ensure Global Stability On Its 74th Republic Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on January 26. Putin hailed India's achievement in various fields and asserted that India was making a significant contribution in ensuring international peace and security on the global stage. He also said that the fundamental interests of Indians and Russians were met as both nations continued their bilateral cooperation in all areas.

“India’s achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda," he said in a statement released by his office. "We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states, " Putin added. "I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India," the statement concluded.

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead in a united way to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted, wishing citizens a Happy Republic Day.

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है।



Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023

Several world leaders wish India on Republic Day

Several world leaders congratulated and extended their best wishes to the Indians on a special day. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to his Twitter account to wish Indians on Indian Republic Day. President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also extended warm greetings to the people of India. Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien congratulated Indian citizens, wishing for India’s "progress and prosperity."