Putin 'intends' To Visit China In October And G20 Summit In India 'in-person': Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit its staunchest ally China in October in an attempt to shore up the bilateral ties between the two countries, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday, July 26.

"It is known that we have received an invitation and that we intend to go to China when the Belt and Road Forum is held in October," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russia's President was quoted as saying by Russia's state-affiliated news agencies.

Putin last visited China in 2022, as he attended the ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Ushakov said that Kremlin wasn't ruling out Putin attending the upcoming G20 summit in India in early September "in-person."

"It's still not clear. We have received an invitation [from India]," Putin's aide was quoted as saying.

China's authoritarian leader, President Xi Jinping made a trip to Russia in the month of March this year. During his rare and historic visit, Jinping affirmed that the ties between Russia and China entered "a new era." The two counterparts held a "sincere, friendly and fruitful" bilateral dialogue and talks on major regional and international issues of mutual interest. Putin and Jinping reached new, important common understandings in many fields. Russia and China have been the strategic allies, with the latter pledging its support to Moscow during Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine. The two sides have frequently touted their "no limits" partnership and cooperation across trade, economic, and defense fields.

Russia supports aspiration of African nations

On the eve of the Second Summit Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum that will kick off from July 27 to July 28 in St. Petersburg, Russia's President Putin sent greetings to participants.

"I am happy to welcome the participants and guests of the RussiaAfrica Economic and Humanitarian Forum," Putin said. He added that the summit will provide an opportunity for politicians, entrepreneurs, scientists and public figures to share their views on ways to strengthen multi-faceted partnerships and discuss specific tasks that are vital to ensure the sustainable and progressive development of our countries.

"Today, Africa is asserting itself more and more confidently as one of the poles of the emerging multipolar world," said Putin. 'Progress is gaining momentum across a wide range of areas, including manufacturing, agriculture, transport infrastructure, fuel and energy, healthcare and education. Russia supports the aspiration of African nations to secure socioeconomic stability and advancement."

Putin iterated that over the past few years, cooperation between Russia and Africa has reached new heights. "We intend to continue moving in this direction, working to boost trade and investment, deepen cooperation and work together to address such pressing issues as the fight against poverty, training the modern workforce, ensuring food security and tackling climate change," he stressed in a statement published on July 26.

Russia remains committed to assisting the African partners "in every possible way to help them strengthen their national and cultural sovereignty," said Putin. He noted that Moscow aims to play a more active role in resolving regional and global challenges in cooperation with Africa.