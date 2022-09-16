Putin Invites PM Modi To Visit Russia As Leaders Discuss Ukraine Conflict & Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan on September 16. During the meeting, Putin underscored that the ties between Russia and India continue to "develop rapidly." He congratulated India for celebrating 75 years of Independence and extended good wishes for the future. Putin recalled his "fond memories" of travelling to India and invited PM Modi to visit Russia.

"The relations between India and Russia are developing. They have the nature of strategic priviliged partnership and they continue to develop very rapidly," Putin said in the meeting. "We are actively cooperating on international platforms, discussing all the situations that are developing in the world, including those that are sometimes unfavorable."

The two leaders spoke about the situation in Ukraine. In the meeting, Putin said that Russia is aware about India's stance and concerns about conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin leader stressed that Russia wants to end the conflict at an earliest. He told PM Modi that Russia will keep India informed about the situation in Ukraine. Furthermore, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Russia and Ukraine for helping evacuating Indian students. He called for finding ways to address the issues of food, fuel security and fertilizers. Putin also told PM Modi that Russia is aware about his birthday that falls on 17 September. However, he cannot wish him in advance as per Russian tradition.

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible but the other party, the leadership of Ukraine has claimed that they refuse to negotiate," Russian President Putin said in the meeting. "We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," he added.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the Russian offensive in Ukraine. The meeting between Putin and PM Modi follows their last meeting in New Delhi in December last year when the Russian President travelled to India. It is pertinent to mention here that India has not criticised Russia for its Ukraine invasion. However, it has been calling for resolving the issues through diplomacy and dialogue. Notably, PM Modi, Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders have travelled to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Summit.

"We spoke on the phone several times about India-Russia bilateral relations and also on various issues related to the world. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers. I want to thank Russia & Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," PM Modi said in his meeting.

PM Modi's visit to Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral ties between Turkey and India. Modi and Erdogan discussed the ways to strengthen the "economic linkages" between the two nations for the benefit of people. PM Modi also attended the SCO Summit in Samarkand. He stressed that India supports "greater cooperation and mutual trust" between SCO members. PM Modi in his address at SCO said, "India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine caused many obstacles in global supply chains, due to which the whole world is facing an unprecedented energy and food crisis."

"SCO must make efforts to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region. This will require better connectivity, as well as it will be important that we all give each other full right to transit," PM Modi stated.



