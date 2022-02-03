Putin-Johnson Call: UK PM Raises Deep Concern On Russia's 'hostile' Activity Near Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin of his “deep concern” over Moscow’s current “hostile” activity near the Ukrainian border. On Wednesday, during the phone call, the British PM also laid stress over the need to find a way forward that respects both Ukraine's territorial integrity and right to defence. Furthermore, Johnson warned Putin that any Russian’s action into the Ukrainian territory would be a “tragic miscalculation”.

According to an official release by Downing Street of the Johnson-Putin call, the UK PM “expressed his deep concern about Russia’s current hostile activity on the Ukrainian border. He emphasised the need to find a way forward which respects both Ukraine’s territorial integrity and right to self-defence.”

Johnson “stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation, “ it added.

UK PM, Putin on Ukraine’s NATO membership

While Downing Street said that Johnson upheld NATO’s “open door policy”, allowing European democracies to aspire for the alliance’s membership, the Kremlin said after the call that Putin noted “NATO's unwillingness to adequately respond to well-founded Russian concerns". The UK PM “underscored that, under NATO’s open door policy, all European democracies have a right to aspire to NATO membership. This right fully applies to Ukraine. He also reiterated that NATO is a defensive alliance,” stated Downing Street.

For its part, the Kremlin said in a statement after the call on Wednesday afternoon that Putin “explained his principled approaches to these issues. Thus, Kyiv’s chronic subversion of the Minsk agreements was underscored. It was noted that NATO was not ready to respond adequately to Russia’s well-grounded concerns, as it used the alliance’s so-called “open door” policy, which violates the fundamental principle of indivisibility of security, as an excuse.”

According to Sky News, former UK ambassador to Ukraine Robert Brinkley said that he was glad the British PM was “keeping the lines of communication open” with the Russian President. Brinkley further told the media outlet, “I think there's a real danger of Russia miscalculating the strength of the Ukrainian response if there's a further Russian military aggression against Ukraine.”

It is pertinent to note that the UK PM's call with the Russian President came after Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. In other developments considering the ongoing tensions in eastern Europe, the United States formally approved the deployment of 3,000 American troops to Poland, Germany and Romania. In a move to bolster NATO countries in Eastern Europe, the Pentagon announced the deployment of US troops on Wednesday.

