Putin Lands In Tehran, Discusses Syrian War & Ukrainian Grain Exports With Raisi, Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday landed in Tehran marking his first ever trip outside the Soviet sphere of influence since he launched a war on Ukraine. In the Iranian capital, Putin held sit-down talks with the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini and hardliner President Ebrahim Raisi. Notably, the 69-year-old also met the Turkish President and long-term ally Recep Tayyip Erdogan, bringing the situation in Syria and Ukrainian grain exports to the discussion table.

“The issue of Ukrainian grain shipment will be discussed with Erdoğan … We are ready to continue work on this track,” Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Putin, previously said on Monday.

Meanwhile, IRNA News Agency reported that Putin and Raisi held talks on furthering the expansion of relations in various fields including energy, transit and commercial exchanges as well as regional developments. A discreet report by Moscow Times stated that the summit ostensibly aimed at ending the civil war in Syria in which all three countries- Turkey, Russia and Iran are involved. Notably, the three are a part of the Astana talks, which focuses on the establishment of peace in the Bashar al- Assad led country.

“The Syrian issue is of extreme importance and Iran’s fundamental stance has always been opposing military intervention there, while the fertile and oil-rich eastern side of the Euphrates River is occupied by the Americans, and they must be forced to leave that region,” Khamenei said at the meeting with the Russian President.

Putin meets Erdogan

The Kremlin leader also met Erdogan to discuss the passage of grains from Ukrainian ports through its Bosphorus Canal. Erdogan, who also met with his Iranian counterpart, said highlighted the threat posed by Kurdish rebels in Syria. "Kurdish militias caused "great trouble" for both Iran and Turkey. We should fight against these terrorist organisations in solidarity and alliance," he added.

President @RTErdogan met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/e8tWW15fBr — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) July 19, 2022

Putin's trip comes just three days after his American counterpart Joe Biden capped his Middle east trip in Saudi Arabia. As Washington continues to slap sanctions on Russian Federation, the 69-year-old leader has shifted his focus on the East, primarily on China, India and Iran. Interestingly, his trip to Iran also coincides with the Turkish President and his ally Recep Tayyip Erdogan According to reports, both the leaders are poised to hold a meeting in Tehran.

(Image: AP)