Putin Launches Crackdown On Wagner Boss Prigozhin's Business Empires After Failed Mutiny

Just weeks after a mutiny by armed mercenaries and convicts of shadowy paramilitary group Wagner, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has sought to dismantle the vast media, business and corporate complexes owned by the group's politically powerful boss Oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, famously dubbed as "Putin's chef." Russia's Federal Security Services, or FSB, has launched a massive crackdown on Prigozhin's business empires to weaken his financial standing and avert any future prospects of a military uprising or an insurrection in Moscow like the June 24th.

The longtime ally of Putin, Prigozhin, who turned against Russia's Defense Ministry and the "bureaucratic leadership" of the Russian Federation exiled to neighbouring Belarus after strongman Alexander Lukashenko's mediation. Russia's FSB, in the meanwhile, resorted to raiding the HQs of PMC Wagner seizing documents, computers and servers, and in an extreme measure, vandalising the glass-towered HQ, and peeling off the PMC logo from the window. Russian news publication Fontanka reported that FSB recovered six pistols, a stash of cash in US dollars, 5kgs of White powder, dozens of passports with Progozhin's photo, 11 pounds of gold from Prigozhin’s office in St. Petersburg that is located at Trezzini hotel.

Masked men from Russian President Putin's secret police service also raided Patriot Group, a media holding company that Moscow says is central to handling Prigozhin’s PR to "promote the warlord at home, as well as abroad in Africa and the Middle East."

PMC Wagner fighters and their boss Prigozhin on the battlefield in Ukraine. Credit: AP

'They barged in, broke front door..'

A military source, on July 5, provided a detailed account of the FSB raid at the Wagner HQ in St Petersburg on June 24 in an interview with the Guardian newspaper. “They barged in," the source, identified as staffer Ria Fan said, adding that the front door was broken in and windows were smashed. "It felt like they were busting a brothel," the source described. It did not appear that the FSB was raiding the "workplaces of the patriotic journalists." The man claimed that he was present on the scene the whole time during the FSB's search. Other staffers believe that the clampdown was ordered by Kremlin as Progozhin posed a grave challenge to Putin’s 23 years in power.

On Wednesday, the Wagner boss released his first voice message clarifying that his 'March of justice' was aimed at "fighting the traitors" and "mobilizing the Russian society." In the 41-second voice message released by the press service of his catering company Concord, Progozhin vowed that Moscow, in the near future, In the near future, "will see [Wagner's] next victories at the front." His message came as Russia's FSB has been scouring the Wagner offices to gather evidence against Prigozhin and speculations arose that PMC Wagner will no longer operate in the zones of "special military operation" in Ukraine, independently.

Wagner defectors who refused to participate in the mutiny, on orders of Putin, would be officially incorporated into Russia's military. For over three decades, Wagner PMC's warlord Prigozhin has built a vast empire in media, logistics, mining, film, catering and private military business. His Internet Research Agency and other social-media organizations were accused by the US of pumping millions of dollars and causing mayhem via interference during the 2020 presidential election that sealed Donald Trump's victory.