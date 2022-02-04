Putin, Macron Hold 'substantive Dialogue' On Ukraine Peace Process & Security Guarantees

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for the third time within seven days, to discuss a crisis near the Ukrainian border and the issue of security guarantees. According to the official release by the Kremlin, both Biden and Macron continued their “substantive dialogue” on the situation developing near Ukraine. The leaders also talked about the establishment of long-term and legally binding security guarantees between Russia and the West, said the Kremlin.

In conversation with Macron, the Russian President cited “provocative statements and actions of the Kyiv leadership that run counter to Minsk agreements” on de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. Before 3 February, both leaders held phone calls on 28 and 31 January to discuss the tensions between Moscow and NATO in the past several weeks. The US has even alleged a Russian invasion into Ukraine as Moscow is ramping up its military presence near the border of former Soviet Union members.

Separately, the French presidency said in a statement that Macron also held talks with the Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. The statement added that Macron highlighted the importance of discussing the conditions to reach a strategic balance in Europe to both Putin and Zelensky. According to the French President, it would lead to a de-escalation of the situation on the ground and guarantee security on the continent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Macron did not rule out the possibility of him visiting Russia to discuss the crisis over Ukraine with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. However, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, Macron added that his plans to visit Moscow would depend on the progress made in the upcoming telephone talks with other world leaders. Macron even spoke with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday and both sides affirmed their support for Kyiv against Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.

Russia may produce video of 'fake Ukrainian attack' to justify invasion: US

Meanwhile, United States Department of Defence spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday that Russia is expected to produce a “very graphic propaganda video” in order to justify a real assault on its pro-West neighbour. Addressing a press briefing, the Pentagon spokesperson said that the United States believed the Russian government plans on staging an attack by the Ukraine military or intelligence forces against Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people, which are significant in numbers in Kyiv. However, Kirby noted that this would all be part of a “fake attack” that would allow Moscow to invade the former Soviet Union member using the amassed troops.

