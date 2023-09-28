Putin Meets Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, Hails His Forces For Its Valiant Fight In Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, September 28 met with the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov amid rumours of the latter's deteriorating health. Putin and Kadyrov discussed the economy and the issues pertaining to the social sphere, the Kremlin said in a release. “In general, the dynamics are positive,” Russia's President Putin stressed during the talks with Kadyrov, adding that "this is largely happening because thanks to you, your team".

Chechnya head Kadyrov's forces known as the Akhmat battalion have been deployed in the embattles eastern flank of Ukraine fighting in President Putin's 'special military operation'. At the meeting, Putin acknowledged the contributions made by the Chechen fighters.

'Will fulfil your orders 100 per cent': Kadyrov to Putin

'If we fail to carry out your orders, we should not live in this country. We will fulfil your orders 100 per cent," the head of Chechnya said in response to Putin's acknowledgement. The Russian President appreciated Kadyrov's forces saying that they're the people who "work confidently" and have "good interaction with the Government of the Russian Federation," making a veiled attack on the Kremlin-backed private paramilitary group Wagner that started a mutiny against the Russian government's military leadership in June. Akhmat special forces under the command of Apty Alaudinov were fighting with the PMC Wagner in the besieged Bakhmut area before the now dead Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin started uprising against the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We have a number of serious challenges, programs that you yourself talk about all the time," Putin said. "I know that you've prepared a list of issues you would like to discuss. You are welcome," he told his counterpart who replied, "Thank you for taking the time to meet me."



Putin told Kadyrov that his forces have fought valiantly and showed good results during the 'special military operation' in Ukraine as he touted his achievements in the humanitarian and combat areas. The Chechnya head noted that "every day they [Akhmat forces] capture the enemies, and destroy the military equipment supplied by the West. The latter then handed Putin some papers from a file.

Kadyrov went on to say that "no American-manufactured ABRAMS tanks are scary for us. I believe we have been advertising them," he stressed. The fighters are confident and have a good spirit, Kadyrov told Putin, adding that he ensures to solve all their issues and that they have no communication or military technology glitches. "From the beginning of [invasion] and to date we have bought 1100, something combat vehicles, 100 of them are armoured," Kadyrov told Putin. He emphasized that winning the war in Ukraine is a common goal, and "so we must win together."

"The whole nation is supporting leadership. We are one, I can tell you that there were five regiments and three battalions [for Akhmat] created and they are all engaged in the 'special military operation' today," head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Putin labels Chechnya forces as 'highly reliable'

Russia's President told Kadyrov, "Send best wishes to the guys, and their families. I know that you personally deal with these issues all the time, including supporting the families of our guys who are fighting on the front lines - fighting confidently, well, courageously and heroically," Putin stressed. The latter praised the Chechnya leader saying that he is pleased he has maintained good contacts with other Army units, "and I am aware of what the commanders, including high-level commanders, are thinking," Putin emphasised. "I asked one of them how the Chechen troops were doing in battle. He responded instantly that they are highly reliable, and that he had complete confidence in them," Putin said.

The Chechnya leader attracted backlash from the pro-Kremlin hardliners after a video of his son Adam appeared thrashing and kicking the prisoner Nikita Zhuravel for allegedly burning the Quran. Kadyrov said that he was proud of his son for acquiring “adult ideals of honour, dignity and defense of his religion.” As Putin did not bring up the subject of his son thrashing the prisoner during his discussions with Kadyrov, Abbas Gallyamov, a harsh Putin critic stated that the man may have been handed over to Kadyrv's son “to be devoured by the Chechens."