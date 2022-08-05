Putin Meets Erdogan, Commends His Intervention In Grain Issue & Gas Supply To Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Turkey counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Friday and held talks on several key issues including grain exports, gas supply and combatting terrorism. During the meeting, the Russian President also acknowledged Erdogan's contribution in finding a solution for the Ukrainian grain export issue from the Black Sea ports. Both leaders met for the first time after a grain corridor deal was signed on July 22 by Russia and Ukraine which was mediated by the United Nations and Turkey.

"With your direct participation and through the mediation of the United Nations, the issue related to the supply of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports has been resolved. Deliveries have already begun, and I want to thank you for this and for the fact that at the same time a package decision was made on the uninterrupted supplies of Russian food and Russian fertilizers to global markets," Putin stated in a press release. He further stated that the delivery of grain would alleviate the food crisis in several developing countries.

Europe should be thankful to Turkey for continued gas supply: Putin

Further, President Putin outlined that European allies should be grateful to Turkey for the continued flow of gas from Russia. He claimed that TurkStream, which has been operating without a hiccup, is one of the most crucial routes for delivering Russian gas to Europe. I mean not only deliveries for consumers in Turkey, but I want to say it again, also for consumers in Europe. So I think European partners should be grateful to Turkey for ensuring the uninterrupted transit of our gas to the European market," Putin stated, adding that Russia also exports a large amount of gas, oil and coal to Turkey. According to him, an agreement on the advancement of commercial and trade relations between Russia and Turkey might also be signed.

Sochi talks will lead to a new chapter in cooperation between Russia and Turkey: Erdogan

Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan claimed that the Sochi talks will start a new chapter in the collaboration between the two sides. "I believe that our talks will open a new page in relations between the two countries. I include here issues of energy cooperation, issues of grain exports in the Black Sea, tourism, regional issues," he stated. Notably, Turkey has continued to serve as the primary mediator between the two warring sides since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Further, the transcontinental nation has also facilitated multiple rounds of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and laid the foundation for a historic grain agreement that would aid in reducing the immediate dangers of global food insecurity and hunger in weaker nations.

President @RTErdogan met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Sochi:



"(In his meeting with Putin) On this occasion, I believe that discussing the developments in Syria, in particular, will also bring relief to the region." — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) August 5, 2022

Russia-Ukraine grain agreement

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine and Russia signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey, paving the way for the shipment of millions of tonnes of urgently required Ukrainian grain. The deal has enabled Ukraine to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets. In addition, Russia would also begin exporting grain and fertilizers, ending a dispute that had jeopardised global food security.

