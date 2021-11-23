Putin Meets Palestinian Counterpart, Stresses Importance Of Discussing Mideast Situation

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the country's stance on Palestine stating that all concerns of the Western Asian country must be settled in accordance with previous UN Security Council decisions. Putin's statement came during his meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Sochi. Putin also advised Abbas that regular meetings and exchanges of ideas on the Middle East are crucial. Accroding to a report by Sputnik, Putin further stated that Moscow will continue to strive in this direction despite any obstacles that may develop, stated a press release by Kremlin.

"We are aware of the current circumstances in which we all are living, especially Palestinians. Apart from external pressure and regional tensions, the coronavirus pandemic has also played its role in the situation," President Putin was quoted as saying in the release. He further stated that Russia has also provided medicines and vaccines to Palestine. In addition, Russian health specialists and medical workers also visited the Western Asian country to help its people during the testing time of the pandemic, Putin added.

#Sochi: Vladimir Putin met with President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas. On top of the agenda is the Middle East https://t.co/gr1yQAT59p pic.twitter.com/wVbLIGRdAe — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) November 23, 2021

Putin-Abbas held telephonic conversation in Dec 2020

It is important to mention that before this meeting, the Presidents of both the country's had last spoken over the telephone in December 2020. During the telephonic conversation, Putin had emphasised Russia's willingness to assist in the pursuit of a just and long-term solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In order to solve the issue, the Russian President had also stressed the importance of utilising the capabilities of the Quartet of international mediators, which includes Russia, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union. During Putin's trip to Bethlehem in January 2020, the leaders of the state had met in person.

In addition, prominent Russian officials have hosted a number of Palestinian delegations in the recent month. Mohammad Dahlan, an opponent of President Abbas, was among the officials who travelled to Moscow during early November to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Bogdonav. Meanwhile, Palestine has also stated that it hopes that the US keeps its commitments to a peaceful resolution of the Middle East issue. As the US President, Joe Biden's administration recognises Palestine as 'partners' in peace negotiation processes and has suggested a two-state solution for peace in the Israel-Palestine dispute, President Abbas said that the officials will be going to wait for the US to fulfil its obligations, reported news agency Sputnik.

