Former prime minister of UK Tony Blair believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be encouraged to embrace western values, a trove of new documents released by the National Archives revealed on Sunday. After Blair was elected as the British premier in 2000, Blair suggested that Putin must be allowed “a position on the top table” given he embraces the Western ways, as Moscow, allegedly, had "lost its respect in the world”.

In the meeting with then-US vice president Dick Cheney in 2001, Blair described Putin as a Russian patriot, who was aware that Russia's respect had dwindled on the global stage. He had compared the authoritarian leader of Russia with Charles de Gaulle, who led the Free French forces in resisting capitulation to Germany during World War II.

Describing Putin as "Russian de Gaulle," Blair acknowledged Putin’s “low approval rating in the US,” thereby telling his American counterpart that Putin must be “encouraged to reach for Western attitudes as well as the Western economic model.”

The archives revealed that Blair's cabinet also complained about “the Russian intelligence effort against British targets” continuing “at Cold War levels”. While Blair himself did not want to be known as “anti-NATO" leader, he insisted that Russia's Putin was trying to "post active and hostile officers to work against British interests worldwide."

The archives revealed that briefly, Russia's Putin had also considered joining NATO, even allegedly enquiring with the director when Russia would be invited to "join NATO” in 2000. Moscow's accession to NATO was under discussion during the former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin's tenure, and Putin also declared it was “hard for me to visualize NATO as an enemy” before he clutched victory in the 2000 elections.

Russia considers NATO a 'threat' to its security

Russian Foreign Ministry, in earlier statements, clarified that NATO has an active role in "prolongation of the conflict" in Ukraine as the member nations pump the military aid and weapons to flare the war. Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that NATO has been engaging in a "proxy war" against Moscow in Ukraine, adding that the Western military alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg did not make a statement about the Ukraine's aggression. "By continuing to provide Ukraine with additional weapons, the alliance is leading to a prolongation of the conflict," Maria Zakharova had said.

Stoltenberg, meanwhile accused the Russian Federation and President Vladimir Putin of always intending to invade the peaceful country of Ukraine led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin would have to "pay a heavy price" for the same, he had threatened as former ordered the military invasion into Europe's eatern flank.