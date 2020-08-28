Putin Opens Newly Constructed Part Of Tavrida Road In The Annexed Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on August 27, gave a ‘green light’ to motor traffic on the newly constructed part of Taurida road in the annexed Crimea. Putin took a ride on the new road with the man technical expert of the conductor company. He also suggested that the road should be equipped with more turnoffs for those who come to the seaside.

During his working visit to Crimea, Vladimir Putin took part in the launch of motor traffic on the finished sections of the Taurida motorway https://t.co/1M0NDQPHl3 pic.twitter.com/umnUjmuui9 — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 27, 2020

READ: Russian Navy Conducts Major Maneuvers Near Alaska

According to the press release by the President of Russia, Putin drove an Aurus limousine with Minister of Transport Yevgeny Ditrikh, VAD Director General Valery Abramov and VAD Chief Production Engineer Andrei Volkov. While the Russian President launched motor traffic on completed sections of the Taurida motorway, he also inspected information boards to highlight the stages of building the motorway and spoke briefly with VAD workers. He also noted that the road would spur the development of the entire peninsula.

The press note read, “It is just as important as the power sector and water supply. Regional water shortages will also be resolved. All this allows Crimea to develop at the desired pace”.

It further added, “Putin also said that the Development of Crimea programme had been extended until 2024 and that it envisaged the construction of an additional 200 km of roads”.

READ: Elon Musk Confirms 'serious' Cyberattack On Tesla By Russian Citizen

‘Act of violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty’

As per reports, the construction of Taurida road, linking main Crimean cities, was launched in 2017 and its total length is estimated slightly over 250 km. The four-lane Taurida motorway has first technical category status and is located on the border of two Russian entities, namely Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, which is a city of ‘federal importance’. The press note informed, that the remaining 250.7 km section between Kerch and Sevastopol will open before this year is out.

Meanwhile, Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, drawing sanctions and sending relations with the West to post-Cold War lows. Russia has reportedly spent heavily integrate Crimea into its territory, and it has been the focus of espionage and military tensions since its annexation. While Putin marked the launch, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reportedly said that the Russian President’s visit to Crimea was an ‘act of violation’ of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

READ: US Troops Injured Following Tense Encounter With Russian Forces In Syria

READ: Vladimir Putin Vouches For Russian COVID-19 Vaccine's Safety And Effectiveness